Superior Ag, an Indiana-based agricultural cooperative, announced a $2.5 million distribution to its member-owners. The payout includes $1.3 million in cash patronage and $870,000 in equity credits, with an additional $783,000 in prior equity redemptions and $382,000 due to the lowered age-based equity payout threshold (from 80 to 75).

President and CEO Richard Lloyd highlighted Superior Ag’s commitment to reinvesting in its members and maintaining financial strength. Over the past 17 years, the cooperative has returned over $53.2 million to its members through cash patronage and equity redemptions.

Superior Ag serves over 2,700 members across southwestern Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, offering farm supplies and grain marketing services.

For more information, visit SuperiorAg.com.