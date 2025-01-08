In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Dan Wehr, the first President of the Jasper Deutscher Verein, Laura Grammer, the current President of the Jasper Deutscher Verein, and Lonnie Nicholson, the Vice-President (and future club President) of the Jasper Deutscher Verein, or Jasper German Club, to discuss the founding of the group, why the group was formed, the various accomplishments the club has achieved over the decades, what is happening in 2025, and what they hope the club brings to the community in the future.

Visit their website for more information or to become a member: https://www.jaspergermanclub.org/

https://youtu.be/TGfmhQgUUiA