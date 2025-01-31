Attorney General Todd Rokita is inviting Hoosiers to celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day on February 1st by using the Indiana Unclaimed Property Division’s services to see whether any lost funds await you.

Unclaimed property is any financial asset with no activity by its owner for an extended time.

Examples of potential unclaimed property include:

Unclaimed wages or commissions

Money orders

Safety deposit box contents

Savings and checking accounts

Refunds

Overpayments such as: Credit card balances Cell phone bills BMV payments



Here’s how to make sure your property doesn’t go unclaimed:

Keep a record of all bank accounts.

Record all stock certificates and be sure to cash all dividends received.

Record all utility deposits, including telephone, cable, and electricity deposits.

Cash all checks promptly.

To find out if you have any unclaimed property, visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov, or text CLAIM to 46220 to search your name, family, or business.

In addition to the website, you also can contact the Unclaimed Property Division at 1-866-462-5246 or updmail@atg.in.gov.