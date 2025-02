The Jasper Chamber of Commerce has announced they are hosting a Coffee and Conversations with Mayor Dean Vonderheide event on Thursday, February 20th, 2025.

This opportunity to meet with Mayor Vonderheide, hear what’s going on in the city of Jasper, and take part in some Q&A, will be held in the Vincennes University Jasper Campus CTIM Building’s student lounge area from 8 to 9:15 AM.

There is no need to RSVP and VU will provide coffee for attendees.