Pictured L to R: Lt. Detective Brian Wolfe, Rob Andis, Chief Deputy Ben Bosley

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has expressed gratitude to Green Acres Restaurant and Golf Course, along with the Andis family, for their generosity. Through a series of benefit dinners, Green Acres raised a total of $19,578 for Deputy Zac Andry and his family. The department extended heartfelt thanks for the community’s support in this effort.