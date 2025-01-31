A collaborative reading initiative is bringing students, families, and local businesses together in Jasper. Mayor Dean Vonderheide has officially proclaimed January 31 as One Book, Two Schools Day, launching a shared reading experience for students at Ireland Elementary and Jasper Elementary Schools.

On Friday, students received copies of Mysteries According to Humphrey, kicking off a three-week all-school book club. Teachers will lead discussions and share daily read-alouds available on school websites.

The excitement extends beyond the classroom, with daily trivia questions during lunch and nearly 50 local businesses participating. Students can visit participating locations, identified by special posters, and politely ask employees for trivia questions related to the book.

This initiative aims to foster a love for reading and build a community of engaged readers. With the support of families, teachers, and local businesses, students are set to embark on a reading adventure filled with learning and fun.