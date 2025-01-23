In this episode, Amanda Tempel talks with Mary Leah Siegel (President) and Sandy Wehr, (Vice President) of the Sister Cities of Jasper, Indiana, about what the organization is, their sister city of Pfaffenweiler, Germany, and the upcoming fundraiser that helps continue their mission of providing cross-country connections between the two cities.

Visit their website for more details about the organization: https://www.sistercitiesofjasperin.org/

Reserve your tickets to their upcoming fundraising event here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-dine-event-2025-by-sister-cities-of-jasper-pfaffenweiler-germany-tickets-1138488171769?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwY2xjawH_hLhleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHRz9aTukyDfjSBCHU1buiQg4Q1HtSCbMK0M3y2A5e_bSZW6Phq1PbzOfRA_aem_yFfnXi2V4w34e2HJ1064aA

https://youtu.be/EJHTO3r_0yU