1421 pounds of Christmas Lights were recently recycled as part of the sixth annual recycling program with the Dubois County Solid Waste Management District. Lights were dropped off at the Solid Waste Management District Process Center located at 1103 S 350 W, and the Jasper Rural King. This recycling program was in cooperation with Jasper Salvage, Jasper Rural King and the Dubois County Solid Waste District.

“We are so pleased that our residents are getting rid of old strands of lights the right way. Recycling helps our local economy much more than disposal. This helps us to move to a more circular economy, where goods are used and reused and made into new products instead of just taking up space in a landfill.” States Carla Striegel-Winner, director of Dubois County Solid Waste District, the agency that oversees the program.

The program has seen such success in diverting old strands of lights from landfills that the SWMD plans on offering the program for the seventh straight year in 2005 and early 2026.

If anyone missed out on the Christmas Lights recycling, you can still bring lights along with other items to the Process Center during regular business hours.

For more information, you can call 812-482-7865, visit the Dubois County Solid Waste Management District Website, or follow their social media.