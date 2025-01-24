Latest News

Nathan Robert Blessinger, 50, of Huntingburg, passed away Wednesday, January 22nd, at his home.

He was born August 27, 1974, in Jasper and was a 1992 graduate of Southridge High School and a member of St. James Luthern Church in Holland.  Nathan loved Southridge Football and was a dedicated volunteer during Brad Hanner’s tenure.   He was a member of the Southridge Letterman’s Club, Southridge Football Boosters, and the Huntingburg Fraternal Order of Eagles. Nathan was a natural-born radio broadcaster and worked at WITZ  radio station alongside his dad, Walt.  He enjoyed watching sports and hanging out with his friends and family.  A favorite pastime was cooking.  He was known for saying his favorite adage: “Soup wasn’t soup unless the red spoon stood up in the middle”.

He is survived by his parents, Walt and Melanie Ferber of Holland; one brother Jon Ferber and his wife Cari of Isle of Palm, SC.; and cousins.

Visitation for Nathan Blessinger will be held on Monday, January 27, 2025, at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland from 12:00–6:30 p.m. with services held at 6:30 p.m. officiated by Reverend Daniel Landin. 

Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. 

Condolences may be shared online at:  www.nassandson.com

