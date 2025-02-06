The Ireland St. Patrick’s Day Celebration will host as part of their festivities the Irish Trot 5K Walk/Run.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 15th, 2025, at the Ireland Elementary School, with registration beginning at 7 AM and the run starting at 8 AM. The run will be held rain, snow, sleet, or sun.

Awards will be presented to the overall male and female and per age group.

Early bird registration costs $30 per person and guarantees you a long-sleeved Sport Tec shirt. The early bird deadline is on February 20th at noon. Any registration made past the deadline costs $35 per person and will not include a shirt.

Registration can be made online at stpatsirelandin.com or by contacting Andrea Stenftenagel at 812-630-2778.