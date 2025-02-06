The Jasper-Dubois County Public Library is hosting a series of Local Author Fairs, offering community writers a platform to share their work and connect with readers. These events will be held at three library branches throughout the year:

Ferdinand Branch: Thursday, February 20, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Jasper Library: Saturday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dubois Branch: Saturday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visitors can meet local authors, discover new books, and learn more about the creative writing process. The event is free to attend, and books will be available for purchase, giving attendees the chance to support local talent.

Authors interested in participating can visit jdcpl.us/local-author-showcase for sign-up details and additional information.