With area hospitals experiencing extended wait times for pulmonary function tests (PFTs), Daviess Community Hospital is expanding access to provide fast, accurate lung testing for patients with respiratory concerns.

A PFT is a noninvasive test that measures lung function and helps diagnose conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and pulmonary fibrosis.

“Many hospitals in the region have waiting lists of more than four weeks for PFTs, delaying critical diagnoses and care,” said Troy Graber, RRT, MBA, cardiopulmonary manager at Daviess Community Hospital. “At Daviess Community Hospital, we eliminate those delays so patients and providers can take action quickly.”

Daviess Community Hospital follows the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) standard, the internationally recognized framework for diagnosing and grading COPD severity. The GOLD system ensures accurate classification of COPD from mild to very severe, allowing physicians to create targeted treatment plans.

“Early detection is critical in managing lung disease and preventing hospitalizations,” Graber said. “A PFT provides the data physicians need to take action immediately.”

Why Choose Daviess Community Hospital for PFTs?

No long wait times – Immediate scheduling is available

GOLD-standard COPD assessments – Ensuring precise diagnosis and treatment planning

Accurate results – Helping physicians manage lung conditions efficiently

Get Tested Today

Patients experiencing shortness of breath, chronic cough or other respiratory symptoms should ask their physician about scheduling a Pulmonary Function Test at Daviess Community Hospital.

For more information or to schedule a PFT, call 812-254-8895.