The 34th Annual Patoka Hills QUGA (Quail & Upland Game Alliance) Banquet is set to be held on Saturday, February 22nd at Venue 1408 in Huntingburg.

Doors will open at 5:30 PM and the Buffet Dinner begins at 6:30 PM. Soft drinks, beer, and a cash bar are available for attendees.

The evening will also feature a live auction, silent auction, and many more games of chance.

Tickets cost $25 per person and can be purchased by calling 812-309-8600, at Great Outdoors in Jasper, Dave’s Gun Shop in Holland, the YMI in Huntingburg, or at the door.