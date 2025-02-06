Vincennes University will host the Indiana Chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association (INTMA) High School Machining Competition on February 21st through 22nd.

The event will bring together around 90 students from nearly a dozen high schools across Indiana. They will compete in rigorous machining challenges that highlight the essential skills driving today’s modern manufacturing industry.

This competition spotlights the high demand for skilled machinists and how VU is helping prepare the future workforce to meet the evolving needs of today’s industries. The National Association of Manufacturers estimates that the U.S. could have more than 2 million unfilled manufacturing jobs by 2030. VU is one of the few universities in the U.S. that offers specialized training in manual machining, CNC machining, metal stamping die, and plastic injection mold building.

Competitors will demonstrate their knowledge and skills in CNC and manual machining in the Technology Center’s state-of-the-art labs, including the Hurco Advanced CNC Machining Technology Center, which underwent a major floor-to-ceiling renovation in 2022 and features the latest CNC machine tool technologies.

Students will showcase their skill sets in CNC technology through programming and milling competitions. Participants will also engage in precision exercises in manual machining, including manual milling, manual lathe work, and surface grinding; skills that are foundational to manufacturing.

Beyond the competition, junior participants will participate in a unique workshop that provides hands-on learning experiences and career exploration. A career fair will connect students with industry partners, corporate supporters, and VU faculty, staff, and students.

To enhance their experience, the high school students will enjoy an evening of entertainment at the University’s Bowling Center and an overnight stay in a VU residence hall, giving them a firsthand look at college life.