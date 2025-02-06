Experience an unforgettable evening of music and storytelling as two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz takes the stage at the Jasper Arts Center on Saturday, February 22, at 7:30 PM. With a career spanning Broadway, film, and television, Butz brings his signature charisma, powerful vocals, and dynamic stage presence to Jasper for a one-night-only performance.

Best known for his Tony-winning roles in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Catch Me If You Can, Butz has also starred in hit Broadway productions such as Big Fish and My Fair Lady. His concert-style performances feature an eclectic mix of Broadway hits, classic rock, jazz, and original songs, creating an intimate and engaging experience for audiences.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to see one of Broadway’s finest talents up close and personal,” said Kyle Rupert, Executive Director of Jasper Arts. “Norbert Leo Butz brings a level of artistry and storytelling that is truly remarkable, and we are thrilled to present this special performance.”

This event is part of Jasper Arts’ ongoing commitment to bringing world-class talent to the region. Tickets are available now and can be purchased online, by phone, or at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

Event Details:

What: Norbert Leo Butz – Broadway, My Way

When: Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 7:30 PM

Where: Jasper Arts Center, 951 College Ave, Jasper, IN

Tickets: Available at www.jasperarts.org/tickets or call 812-482-3070

For more information about this event and other upcoming performances, visit www.jasperarts.org.