The Jasper Arts’ 22nd annual Chalk Walk Arts Festival will once again be held at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue in Jasper, on Saturday, May 17th from 8 AM to 2 PM.

Chalk Walk 2025 will see the return of crowd favorites such as balloon art, caricature drawings, bounce houses for children, t-shirt tie-dyeing, and of course, chalking on the sidewalks of the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

New this year, throughout 2025 Jasper Arts is celebrating being part of the community for 50 years and Chalk Walk is joining in the celebration by bringing a very unique, interactive musical performance in which families will want to be sure to participate. It’ll be complete with loud and raucous, giant musical instruments that you will only experience with SQUONK.

Squonk creates joyful, boisterous outdoor spectacles by fusing fantastical visual design, playful staging, and high-energy original music. Led by Co-Artistic Directors Jackie Dempsey and Steve O’Hearn, Squonk presents Brouhaha, a riotous romp featuring the Squonkcordion, an enormous musical instrument the audience gets to play. Squonk will perform and interact with the audience on the northwest portion of the cultural center parking lot. In case of inclement weather, they will move into the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center’s spacious Atrium to share their indoor musical fun.

Participant registration for the Chalk Walk costs $12 per person and can be made online by visiting jasperarts.org/chalkwalk. Those who register before the early bird deadline of April 20 will receive a free 2025 Chalk Walk t-shirt. For those who miss the deadline, t-shirts will be available at the Chalk Walk for $10.

Volunteers and service groups are always welcome to help with set up, registration, booth help, and clean up. Volunteers must be at least 16 years of age. To register as a volunteer visit jasperarts.org/chalkwalkvolunteer or call Eric Herndon, Chalk Walk Event Coordinator at 812-482-3070.

Artists and craftspeople of all kinds including painters, potters, photographers, weavers, sculptors, jewelry makers, and more are encouraged to join this annual event. Artists will be selected based on criteria fitting for the family-friendly festival and will be notified of their selection and the location of their booth. The fee for an 8-foot by 10-foot booth space is $25. Artists must supply their own tables but Jasper Arts will provide 2 chairs per booth. Anyone interested can visit jasperarts.org/chalkwalkartsmarket or call Eric Herndon, Chalk Walk Event Coordinator at 812-482-3070.

Food trucks and non-profit organizations are invited to participate as Food Vendors. The fee for the outdoor food booth spaces is $25. All food vendors must have self-contained generators as electrical will not be provided by the cultural center. If a tent is used, it must meet state Fire Marshal codes and each vendor must have appropriate and up-to-date City registration. Anyone interested in applying to become a food vendor at the Chalk Walk can fill out the form at jasperarts.org/chalkwalkfoodvendor or call Eric Herndon, Chalk Walk Event Coordinator at 812-482-3070.