Prairie Farms and Hiland Dairy are introducing the new ProPack Snack; a high-protein cottage cheese designed for busy, health-conscious consumers.

Available in a 4 oz. portable cup, ProPack Snack boasts 12 grams of protein per serving, delivering a blend of taste and nutrition. With growing consumer demand for high-protein, grab-and-go options, Prairie Farms, and Hiland Dairy created the product to meet these evolving preferences that align with today’s health-conscious trends.



The official launch of ProPack Snack will be supported by an integrated marketing campaign of both brands, including in-store promotions, consumer giveaways, social media influencer partnerships, and digital outreach to engage consumers with inspiring ways to incorporate the product into their daily routines.

ProPack Snack will be available at select grocery retailers, convenience stores, schools, institutions, and food service outlets beginning in February with expanded distribution planned throughout 2025. To learn more and find a store near you, visit prairiefarms.com or hilanddairy.com.