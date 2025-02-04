This summer the Warrick County Summer Musical will present “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella” at the Boonville High School auditorium for its 29th summer musical. Due to construction at Castle High School, the temporary move allows the performances to continue this summer from July 10th through 13th, 2025, with a new director and new location.



Presented by the Warrick County School Corporation and Warrick Public Education Foundation, this version of “Rodger + Hammerstein’s Cinderella” made its Broadway premiere in 2013, but has been produced in multiple forms since its TV debut in 1957. Directing this year’s production, Boonville High School theatre teacher Mari Lyn Clark will transform Boonville High School into the home for this Tony Award-winning show with a re-imagined magic of the beloved tale coupled with the quality the audiences have learned to expect from the Warrick County Summer Musical.



With its fresh new take on the beloved tale of a young woman who is transformed from a chambermaid into a princess, this hilarious and romantic “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella” combines the story’s classic elements of glass slippers, a pumpkin, and a beautiful ball, along with some surprising twists.

More than just a pretty face with the right shoe size, this Cinderella is a contemporary figure living in a fairytale setting. She is a spirited young woman with savvy and soul who doesn’t let her rags or her gowns trip her up in her quest for kindness, compassion, and forgiveness. She longs to escape the drudgery of her work at home and instead work to make the world a better place. She not only fights for her own dreams but forces the prince to open his eyes to the world around him; realizing his dreams too.



All audition materials will be available by February 7th on the Summer Musical Google Classroom using the join code: z6lohcn. Students currently in grades 8 through 12 can join the Google Classroom at any time using a personal email address (not school corporation provided). Registration forms are due on Sunday, April 6th by 9 PM.

Auditions will be in person at Boonville High School on Tuesday, April 8th, Castle High School on Thursday, April 10th, and Tecumseh High School on Tuesday, April 15th; all taking place from 5 PM to 8 PM. Callbacks will be on Wednesday, April 16th from 5 PM to 8 PM at Boonville High School.



Ticket information and additional on-sale information will be provided in June, around one month prior to the show.



Sponsors and advertisers are needed to produce the Warrick County Summer Musical. More information is available at https://warrickmusical.org.