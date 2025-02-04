The Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 38th year is set to feature a wide array of diverse entertainment options and performances during its 2025 season.
The 2025 performance series, again presented by the Spencer County Community Foundation and the Perry County Community Foundation, will be anchored by five-time GRAMMY®-nominee and multi-platinum recording artist Kenny Wayne Shepherd, multi-platinum country artist Josh Turner, multi-platinum rising star Gabby Barrett, as well as an evening with Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses.
Additionally, the 2025 season begins with “Foreigners Journey”, a special performance featuring two-time Tony-nominated Broadway star and former American Idol finalist Constantine Maroulis. The season will also feature some of the best nationally known touring tribute bands in the country.
The 2025 Performance Series includes:
- Saturday, May 17: Foreigners Journey featuring Constantine Maroulis
- Saturday, June 7: Live and Let Die – the music of Paul McCartney
- Saturday, June 14: That Arena Rock Show
- Thurs. – Sat., June 26-28: Pioneer Song: a Celebration of Lincoln Amphitheatre Musicals
- Saturday, July 12: American Fools Band – a tribute to John Cougar Mellencamp
- Saturday, July 19: Gabby Barrett
- Saturday, August 9: Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses
- Saturday, August 23: A Special Evening with Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush
- Saturday, August 30: Absolute Queen
- Saturday, September 6: Josh Turner – This Country Music Thing Tour
- Saturday, September 13: On the Border – the ultimate Eagles tribute
Individual tickets for each of the 2025 Lincoln Amphitheatre events are on sale now at LincolnAmphitheatre.com or directly at https://bit.ly/LincolnAmphitheatre2025. Each ticket includes concert admission, parking, facility, and service charges, as well as the Lincoln State Park’s gate fee.
New in 2025, the Lincoln Amphitheatre will debut four new ticket types and seating options. The classic general admission and VIP ticket types will be joined by Patio 1816, Patio 1830, Starlight 1, and Starlight 2. For additional information about the new ticket types and seating options, visit LincolnAmphitheatre.com/venue.
You must be logged in to post a comment.