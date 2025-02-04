The Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 38th year is set to feature a wide array of diverse entertainment options and performances during its 2025 season.

The 2025 performance series, again presented by the Spencer County Community Foundation and the Perry County Community Foundation, will be anchored by five-time GRAMMY®-nominee and multi-platinum recording artist Kenny Wayne Shepherd, multi-platinum country artist Josh Turner, multi-platinum rising star Gabby Barrett, as well as an evening with Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses.

Additionally, the 2025 season begins with “Foreigners Journey”, a special performance featuring two-time Tony-nominated Broadway star and former American Idol finalist Constantine Maroulis. The season will also feature some of the best nationally known touring tribute bands in the country.

The 2025 Performance Series includes:

Saturday, May 17: Foreigners Journey featuring Constantine Maroulis

Saturday, June 7: Live and Let Die – the music of Paul McCartney

Saturday, June 14: That Arena Rock Show

Thurs. – Sat., June 26-28: Pioneer Song: a Celebration of Lincoln Amphitheatre Musicals

Saturday, July 12: American Fools Band – a tribute to John Cougar Mellencamp

Saturday, July 19: Gabby Barrett

Saturday, August 9: Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses

Saturday, August 23: A Special Evening with Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush

Saturday, August 30: Absolute Queen

Saturday, September 6: Josh Turner – This Country Music Thing Tour

Saturday, September 13: On the Border – the ultimate Eagles tribute

Individual tickets for each of the 2025 Lincoln Amphitheatre events are on sale now at LincolnAmphitheatre.com or directly at https://bit.ly/LincolnAmphitheatre2025. Each ticket includes concert admission, parking, facility, and service charges, as well as the Lincoln State Park’s gate fee.

New in 2025, the Lincoln Amphitheatre will debut four new ticket types and seating options. The classic general admission and VIP ticket types will be joined by Patio 1816, Patio 1830, Starlight 1, and Starlight 2. For additional information about the new ticket types and seating options, visit LincolnAmphitheatre.com/venue.