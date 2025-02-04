The Dubois County Health Department is excited to announce a new sharps collection program in 2025! This new program is available to residents in Dubois County, Indiana, as a convenient and free resource for recycling sharps needles properly with approved containers. (Sharps are defined as used needles, which can be dangerous if not properly disposed of.)

“We are excited to be offering this much-needed service to Dubois County residents,” Shawn Werner, Dubois County Health Department Administrative Director. “The purpose of a residential sharps disposal program is to provide a safe and controlled method for discarding used needles and other sharp medical devices, and in so doing we can reduce the risk of accidental injuries and potential infection spread to the public”.

To take advantage of the new program, visit the Dubois County Health Department’s drive-thru to pick up a Sharps container, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. ET.

To properly dispose of the sharps containers, visit the Dubois County Health Department’s drive-thru (on the scheduled dates below) to drop off your approved sharps container and get a new sharps container.

2025 Collection Dates: March 6, June 5, September 4, December 4. 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET.

NOTE: The Dubois County Health Department will only collect approved sharps containers on these scheduled dates and through the drive-thru. This program is for residential use only.

If you have any questions, please contact the Dubois County Health Department at 812-481-7050.