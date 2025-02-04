Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is proud to announce that it has once again achieved certification as a Gold Cribs for Kids® National Safe Sleep Hospital. This certification recognizes our healthcare team members’ commitment to best practices in infant safe sleep, ensuring the highest standards of care for our youngest patients. By earning this certification, Memorial Hospital demonstrates adherence to rigorous guidelines established by the Cribs for Kids National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program.

Cribs for Kids is a national safe sleep initiative dedicated to reducing infant mortality. “Sleep-related deaths are the number one reason we lose our babies each year—3,400 infants annually,” said Michael H. Goodstein, M.D., neonatologist and medical director at Cribs for Kids. He added, “We know that parents do at home what they see done in the hospital, so modeling safe sleep and providing education to families will have an impact on infant mortality. The Cribs for Kids program recognizes hospitals making this commitment.”

“Our Women and Infant team at Memorial Hospital has worked diligently to meet the requirements to earn this certification, which underscores our dedication to providing safe sleep care for our babies,” said Keith Miller, Memorial Hospital Chief Administration Officer and Deaconess Health System Indiana Region President. “We are committed to ensuring that every newborn and infant at Memorial Hospital receives the highest level of care, including promoting safe sleep practices that align with the guidelines of Cribs for Kids.”

Judy Bannon, CEO, and founder of Cribs for Kids explains, “The National Infant Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program launched in 2015. It is rooted in the safe sleep recommendations made by American Academy of Pediatrics and the research that demonstrates families do at home what they see done in the hospital. There are over 500 infant safe sleep certified hospitals across the country and beyond. We are proud to have Memorial Hospital as part of our program. It will have a profound effect on saving babies’ lives.”

For more information about Cribs for Kids® National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program, visit, www.cribsforkids.org/hospitalcertification