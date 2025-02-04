During their Monday meeting, the Dubois County Commissioners discussed key updates, including enhanced courthouse security, expanded veterans’ services, and infrastructure improvements.

New security measures at the courthouse begin next Monday, with bag scanners and a Sheriff’s Department staff member at the east entrance. Visitors should expect possible delays and are encouraged to leave unnecessary items in their vehicles.

The Veterans’ Services Office will expand the Veterans Service Officer role to full-time, with additional staffing and service hour changes under future consideration.

Commissioners also approved a letter supporting PSC Fiber’s grant application to expand rural broadband access and signed a paving contract required for the Community Crossings Grant.

Follow Dubois County Government on Facebook and catch meeting recaps on their YouTube channel for more updates.