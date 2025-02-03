On Saturday night, February 1st, Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy was working in the Crawford County area. Trooper Denk-Mundy and Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies responded outside a group of apartments in Marengo for Domestic Disturbance. When officers arrived, they spoke with Brandy McCutcheon and Robert Satterfield. While speaking to the individuals, officers observed signs of intoxication, and where a possible altercation had occurred. Both individuals were loud and did not follow instructions. While attempting to place McCutcheon into handcuffs, McCutcheon resisted and had to be forcefully restrained. When McCutcheon was placed in a Crawford County Deputies car, McCutcheon continued to scream and kick the inside of the car. McCutcheon and Satterfield were both arrested and transported to the Crawford County jail where they are being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Brandy McCutcheon, 44, Marengo, IN.

Intimidation – Level 6 Felony

Domestic Battery – Class A Misdemeanor

Resisting Law Enforcement – Class A Misdemeanor

Disorderly Conduct – Class B Misdemeanor

Public Intoxication (Disorderly)– Class B Misdemeanor

• Robert Satterfield, 43, Marengo, IN.

Intimidation – Level 6 Felony

Disorderly Conduct – Class B Misdemeanor

Public Intoxication (Disorderly) – Class B Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy

Assisting Agency – Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law