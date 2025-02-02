The 2nd annual Pamper My Princess event is this Saturday, February 22nd from 10am-2pm in downtown Jasper. Attending the event is FREE! The merchants and salons will have activities for kids such as a scavenger hunt, coloring, hair and nail services. Some services require a sign up and have a fee. The Astra will be showing Disney Short films. No ticket is required and refreshments will be available to purchase. Teddy Bear Mobile and Sips and Snacks food truck will be joining the event.

See the flyer for a full list of details.

Some additional items to know: the Square will remain open. Parking is available on the Square, the side streets, the City Hall parking lot, the Matrix parking lot.

The Courthouse restrooms and the Astra restrooms will be open.

Dance Central Academy is hosting the annual Daddy Daughter Dance at the Jasper Middle School beginning at 6pm.

We hope you enjoy a full day of pampering your princesses!