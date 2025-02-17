Dennis P. “Dink” Moeller, age 95, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:41 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Denny was born in Jasper, Indiana, on March 5, 1929, to Leo and Veronica (Helming) Moeller. He married Mary Bachman on April 16, 1955, in Holy Family Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on December 18, 2017.

He was a 1947 graduate of Jasper High School and a member of the Indiana National Guard for 9 years.

Denny retired from Jasper Chair Company in 1993 after 34 years. He was a self-employed Lumber Inspector and worked for Indian Creek Wood Products.

Denny was a lifetime member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, a member of Knights of Columbus, St. Vincent DePaul Society, Einsiedeln Society of Saint Meinrad, Hildegard Society of the Monastery of Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, the Mother Theodore Guerin Society of the Sisters of Providence, Dubois County Museum, Jasper Outdoor Recreation Association, and the American Legion Post #147.

He was an avid outdoor sportsman and past president of the Jasper Rifle and Gun Club. His hobbies were target shooting, playing cards, and woodworking.

He is survived by one son, Mark (Karen) Moeller, Jasper; two sister-in-laws: Camilla Moeller and Valeda Moeller, and nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife, he is preceded in death by three sisters: Sister Mary Marcellus Moeller of Sisters of Providence, Rita (Bill) Webber and Rose (Rufus) Dick, and two brothers: Bernard Moeller and Jerome Moeller.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Dennis P. Moeller will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the St. Vincent DePaul Society or a favorite charity.

