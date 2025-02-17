Crawford County officials are reminding the public that a long-standing vehicle weight ordinance is being enforced to protect local infrastructure. Originally enacted in March 1995, County Ordinance 03-01-95 limits all county roads to a maximum Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 13 tons, except for Allen Creek Road, which allows up to 15 tons.

The ordinance has been in place for nearly 30 years, but officials say repeated issues with overweight vehicles have caused extensive road damage, including $54,000 in repairs to a single roadway. Additional repairs are expected this spring, further straining county resources.

The Crawford County Highway Department operates solely on fuel taxes, casino revenue, and grant funding, without contributions from local property taxes. Permit fees collected from vehicles exceeding the weight limit go directly into the County Highway Fund, ensuring that all revenue from these permits is used for road and bridge maintenance.

The ordinance includes exemptions for emergency vehicles, school traffic, and farmers transporting harvested grain or livestock. The requirement is aimed primarily at for-profit commercial haulers to prevent further damage to roads that were not engineered to sustain heavier weights.

County officials emphasize that these weight limits are a preservation measure, similar to policies in place across Indiana. Those needing to exceed the 13-ton limit must obtain a permit from the Crawford County Highway Department, valid for 365 days. For more information, contact the department at 717 E State Road 64, English, IN 47118, or call (812) 338-2167.