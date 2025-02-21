Hunters can apply for spring turkey reserved hunts beginning Feb. 24 at the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife Activity Hub at GoOutdoorsIN.com. The application period closes on March 16 at 11:59 p.m.

Hunters may apply for two hunts but may only be drawn for one and must possess a valid license for the hunt. No late entries will be accepted.

All applicants must log in through Access Indiana, which is a secure portal that allows users to use one login for multiple state services. Those without an Access Indiana account will need to create one. The online method is the only way to apply. When logging into the new system for the first time, you will need to look yourself up in the system and verify your personal information. Once that is completed, you will be taken directly to your account page on future visits.

Hunters at each participating property will be selected through random computerized draws and will be able to view results online by March 30. An email will be sent to all applicants when the draws have been completed.

Additional youth hunts are available through the reserved hunt draw system. Hunters can apply for them at Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge; Aukiki Wetland Conservation Area; Atterbury, Jasper-Pulaski, J.E. Roush Lake, Kingsbury, LaSalle, Pigeon River, Tri-County, and Winamac Fish & Wildlife areas; Mississinewa and Salamonie lakes; and at select Indiana Private Lands Access (IPLA) hunts. Youth aged 17 or younger on the date of the hunt can participate but must be accompanied by an adult who is at least 18 years of age.

A list of participating properties and property-specific information is at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.