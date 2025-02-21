Pauline C. Gogel, 93, of Fulda, passed away on Thursday, February 20th at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City. Pauline was born August 2, 1931 in Fulda to Max and Frances (Kleiser) Waninger. She married Zeno C. Gogel on May 9, 1950 in St. Boniface Church in Fulda. He preceded her in death on October 8, 2010. Pauline was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and it’s Ladies’ Sodality. She belonged to the St. Meinrad Legion Auxiliary. Pauline enjoyed gardening and was a wonderful cook. Pauline made numerous quilts over the years for the St. Boniface Church Picnic, and always assisted her husband Zeno in preparing the picnic Turtle Soup. Pauline was a kind soul who was always there for others.

Pauline is survived by five daughters, Bernadette (Donald) Linne of Troy, Marilyn (Joseph) Hagedorn of Tell City, Joann (Ralph) Klem of St. Meinrad, Bernice Spurr of Lamar and Linda Gogel of Ferdinand; nine sons, Francis (Sharon) Gogel and Don (Sharon) Gogel both of Huntingburg, Alfred Gogel of Bristow, Gerald “Jerry’ (Glenda) Gogel of Tell City, Michael (Mary Sue) Gogel of Dale, Dan Gogel, Larry Gogel and Paul (Lana) Gogel all of St. Meinrad, Dean (Sandy) Gogel of Georgetown; 37 grandchildren and 68 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Anna Mae Peters of Fulda and Agnes Witte of Ferdinand; three brothers, Clarence (Betty) Waninger of Ferdinand, Norman Waninger of Huntingburg, Robert (Diane) Waninger of Lamar. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Zeno Gogel; four brothers, Edgar, Alvin, Dennis and Frank Waninger; two grandchildren, Katie Marie Gogel and Cecilia Gogel; sister in-law, Betty Waninger; brother in-laws, Ray Peters and Dennis Witte.

Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, February 25th at 10:00 AM CT in St. Boniface Catholic Church in Fulda. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Monday, February 24th from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM CST at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand, and also on Tuesday at the church from 9:00 AM CST until time of services. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com