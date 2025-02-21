Eli Underhill, a senior at Perry Central Junior Senior High School, has been named one of just five students from Indiana selected to represent the state in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.

Underhill earned this distinction through his outstanding academic performance and exceptional achievements in his engineering career and technical education pathway. As a finalist, he will now advance to the national selection process, competing for the Presidential Scholars Medallion and a trip to Washington, D.C. for the National Recognition Program.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, established in 1964, recognizes the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. In 2015, the program was expanded to include students who demonstrate exceptional talent in career and technical education fields.

Each year, the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects up to 161 students nationally to receive the Presidential Scholars Medallion. Scholars are selected based on academic achievement, personal characteristics, leadership, service, and their application essays.

According to the Perry Central Community School Corporation, which announced the achievement on their Facebook page, final scholar selections will be announced in May, with the national recognition ceremony taking place in June.