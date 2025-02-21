The Tell City Police Department has announced a county-wide initiative requesting all Perry County businesses to register or update their contact information with Central Dispatch.

The program aims to ensure emergency responders can reach business owners during off-hours emergencies or other urgent situations. Officials emphasized that all submitted information will be securely stored and used exclusively for public safety purposes.

Businesses throughout Perry County are encouraged to complete the registration process promptly. To access the necessary forms and complete the registration, business owners should visit the Tell City Police Department’s Facebook page, where they can find all relevant links and online submission forms.

Local authorities consider this information vital for effective emergency response, particularly when incidents occur outside regular business hours.