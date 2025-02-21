The Forest Park High School Construction Trades class is putting their skills to work by building and selling custom yard barns. The student-led initiative offers fully customizable barns for tool storage, workspaces, or recreational property use, with all proceeds benefiting the Construction Trades Program.

Each barn measures up to 10 feet by 12 feet with 8-foot walls, and customers can choose from weather-protected T-111 or traditional siding. Roofing options include metal or shingles, and buyers can select door and window configurations to fit their needs. The barns also feature an optional solar panel system for lighting and electrical outlets.

Once completed, the barns will be transported and set up by Olinger Brush Cutting & Excavating, LLC.

For more information or to place an order, those interested can contact Alex Stenftenagel at alex.stenftenagel@sedubois.k12.in.us.