Thursday evening, February 20th, Trooper Leah Schnell responded to a crash with injuries on State Road 37 near Paoli. When Trooper Schnell arrived, she observed a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. Emergency personnel removed four juveniles from the vehicle, and they were transported to IU Health Hospital in Paoli.

One juvenile was then transported to the University of Louisville Hospital due to the severity of the injuries. All four juveniles were cited into court for minor consumption of alcohol.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford County EMS, local fire departments, and Magner’s Towing assisted at the scene.