Paul A. Ebert, age 51, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 7:48 p.m. at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Paul was born in Dubois, Indiana, on October 1, 1973, to Charles and Carol (Pieper) Ebert.

He was a 1992 graduate of Northeast Dubois High School and then graduated from the University of Southern Indiana.

Previously, Paul had worked for Kmart for 25 years. He was then a teacher at Troop Elementary in Paoli, Indiana, for 25 years. In his spare time, he was also an Uber driver.

He was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Raphael’s Catholic Church.

Paul enjoyed helping his parents and everyone around him, and spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are his parents, Charles and Carol Ebert, Dubois, IN, one sister, Tina Ebert, Dubois, IN, and one brother, Ryan “Bubba” Ebert, Dubois, IN.

Preceding him in death are his grandparents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Paul A. Ebert will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish or to the wishes of the family.

