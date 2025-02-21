Washington Primary Elementary School has been awarded a $250 Teaching Innovator grant from Our Community Foundation to support the expansion of its Silent Disco program. Teacher Morgan Dillon and Principal Kristen Murphy accepted the second-semester grant on behalf of the school.

The Silent Disco is a designated space in Dillon’s classroom equipped with silencing headphones, sunglasses, breathing tools, and timers. The area helps students self-regulate throughout the day by addressing emotional needs proactively and preventing them from feeling overwhelmed.

Dillon believes the program helps students develop a healthy understanding of self-regulation from an early age, equipping them with tools and techniques to better handle challenges throughout their educational journey.

The competitive grant program was conducted during November and December, inviting Daviess County educators to apply for second-semester project funding for the 2024-25 school year. Funding came from the Foundation’s Administrative Fund.

Foundation Board President Travis Schaffer explained that the program strategically invests in Daviess County youth education by empowering educators to create innovative learning environments that address diverse student needs and better prepare them for success.

Washington Primary Elementary School is located at 201 NE 2nd Street, Washington, Indiana 47501.