The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed the state’s second case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in a wild white-tailed deer. The infected animal was a 2.5-year-old male harvested in Posey County.

CWD, a fatal neurological disease affecting deer, has now been detected in 36 states, including all of Indiana’s neighboring states.

The DNR plans to increase surveillance efforts in Posey County and surrounding areas during the 2025-2026 deer hunting season to assess the extent of the disease. This data will help biologists develop a targeted response based on local CWD prevalence. Testing for hunters in the affected area will be voluntary.

Indiana DNR deer biologist Joe Caudell emphasized the importance of public assistance through reporting sick deer sightings and submitting harvested animals for testing.

Health officials note there have been no reported cases of CWD infection in humans, though the DNR recommends hunters have deer tested and avoid consuming meat from CWD-positive animals.

The positive case was confirmed through two independent tests. CWD is caused by misfolded prions that damage the nervous system and can spread through direct contact between deer or via contaminated environments, where it can persist in soil for years. Advanced cases show symptoms including severe weight loss and behavioral changes.

Indiana’s deer hunting seasons run from mid-September through late January. Hunters can submit samples for free CWD testing at designated drop locations or pay for testing through Purdue University’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory.

For complete information about CWD, testing options, and reporting procedures for sick wildlife, the public is directed to visit CWD website.