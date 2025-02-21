Special Prosecutor Holly Hudelson of Orange County has announced that no criminal charges will be filed against Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter following a thorough review and two investigations conducted by the Indiana State Police.

The investigation determined that Sheriff Kleinhelter never traveled to Dubai for the World Police Summit, and all funds used in the planning of the trip had been fully reimbursed to the county. Additionally, after the State Board of Accounts completed its audit of the matter, Sheriff Kleinhelter conducted his own audit of the Dubois County Jail commissary fund. He ensured that any additional funds flagged by the State Board of Accounts were properly accounted for and repaid as necessary.

Sheriff Kleinhelter has consistently maintained that he never intended to defraud Dubois County and did not abuse his responsibilities as an elected official.