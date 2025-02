Gloria Jean Street, age 86, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 9:20 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at The Timbers of Jasper, in Jasper, Indiana.

Gloria was born in Fresno, California, on December 3, 1938, to Rueben and Mabel (Ball) Peak.

She was a homemaker.

Gloria enjoyed crocheting.

Surviving are two daughters, Cindy (John Jr.) Hembree, Haysville, IN, and Amanda (David) Jerger, Jasper, IN, eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death is one son, Rocky Street, two brothers, Kenneth and William Peak, and five sisters, Benona Gillette, Verna Jackson, Ruby Marshal, Marylee Ives, and Quette Payne.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com