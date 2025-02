In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam welcomes Kathy Bachman with the Dubois County Museum to discuss the upcoming Open House event for the Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation, the Grand Opening of this year’s new exhibit: “At The Movies”, and the upcoming Pancake and Sausage Breakfast happening on March 29th.

Visit their website for more information: https://duboiscountymuseum.org/

https://youtu.be/bRiih0glDAs