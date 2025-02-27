Efforts by Dubois County’s fire departments, water systems, and public safety communications have led to an improved Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating, which may result in lower home insurance premiums for residents.

ISO evaluates fire protection capabilities on a 100-point scale, with fire departments accounting for 50 points, water systems for 40, and the Dubois County 9-1-1 Communications Center for 10. Recent evaluations resulted in a strong performance, with the county’s communications center scoring 9.25 out of 10.

Six fire departments were surveyed in 2024, with the remaining six scheduled for assessment in Fall 2025. The improved rating reflects the dedication of local emergency personnel and the effectiveness of collaborative efforts in enhancing public safety.