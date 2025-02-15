The City of Jasper has announced a temporary closure of the 15th and Mill Street intersection to facilitate a watermain connection project. The closure is scheduled for Saturday, March 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During this time, all traffic will be restricted from passing through the intersection. A designated truck detour will be in place, directing traffic via Newton Street, Thirtieth Street, and Cathy Lane to ensure access to industrial areas near East 15th Street.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution and reduce speed when traveling through construction zones. For additional information, residents can contact the Jasper Engineering Department at 812-482-4255.