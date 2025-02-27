The City of Huntingburg is now accepting applications for lifeguards and front desk attendants for the 2025 pool season.

Lifeguard applicants must be at least 15 years old, while front desk candidates must be at least 14. The city is providing all necessary training and certification for those selected.

Applications are available at Huntingburg City Hall, located at 508 E 4th Street, and must be returned by April 1, 2025.

For more information, interested individuals can contact Parks Superintendent Dale Payne at (812) 683-2211 or via email at dpayne@huntingburg-in.gov.