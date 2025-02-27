Latest News

WBDC Announces Tickets On Sale and Non-Profit Partnership for 43rd Annual WBDC Country Showdown Invasive Species Awareness Coalition Announces Spring Speaker Series Set for April 10th Agriculture Department Announces $1 Billion Investment to Combat Bird Flu and Stabilize Egg Prices Huntingburg Hiring Lifeguards and Front Desk Staff for 2025 Pool Season 15th & Mill Street Intersection to Close for Watermain Work on March 1

The City of Huntingburg is now accepting applications for lifeguards and front desk attendants for the 2025 pool season.

Lifeguard applicants must be at least 15 years old, while front desk candidates must be at least 14. The city is providing all necessary training and certification for those selected.

Applications are available at Huntingburg City Hall, located at 508 E 4th Street, and must be returned by April 1, 2025.

For more information, interested individuals can contact Parks Superintendent Dale Payne at (812) 683-2211 or via email at dpayne@huntingburg-in.gov.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post