The U.S. Department of Agriculture has unveiled a plan to invest $1 billion to combat the spread of avian influenza and reduce egg prices nationwide. The comprehensive initiative, detailed in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece, outlines a five-part strategy that includes significant upgrades to poultry farm biosecurity measures and financial assistance for farmers severely impacted by the outbreak.

Officials indicate the investment aims to stabilize the egg market within the next three to six months, potentially bringing relief to consumers who have faced higher prices at grocery stores.

The bird flu outbreak has significantly disrupted the poultry industry, affecting egg production and driving up consumer costs across the country. This federal intervention represents one of the largest investments to address the ongoing avian influenza crisis.

Purdue University and the Indiana Board of Animal Health presented a webinar last week on “What Hobby Poultry Flock Owners Need To Know About HPAI” with Darrin M. Karcher Ph.D.

18 WJTS will repair that webinar on Monday, March 3rd at 8 PM and again on Wednesday, March 5th at 8 PM. All times listed are Eastern Standard.

You can view the entire webinar now on the Indiana Board of Animal Health’s Youtube Channel.