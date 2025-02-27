The Invasive Species Awareness Coalition (ISAC) of Dubois County, and Vincennes University Jasper, welcome guest speaker Allen Persell to Jasper, Indiana for this FREE event.

Is it possible that an animal specially adapted to old-growth forests is still present? This presentation will make the case that such an animal still exists in Indiana, and the story will include Native Americans, fire, passenger pigeons, bison, and more.

Allen Pursell will present this interesting topic on April 10, from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. ET as part of the ISAC Spring Speaker Series. The presentation will be held at Vincennes University Jasper CTIM Theater at 850 College Ave., Jasper, IN 47546.

Allen Pursell is the Director of Forest Programs for the Sam Shine Foundation in New Albany, Indiana. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in forestry from Purdue University and previously worked for over 25 years for The Nature Conservancy in Indiana as Director of Forest Conservation.

Bring your binoculars and join us for an opportunity to go on a bird walk before our speaker presentation, led by Jeremy Ross, to discover local birds and why native plants and varied habitats are so important for them. This walk will begin around 5:15 p.m. outside of the CTIM Building. Feel free to join the bird walk while it’s in progress.

This event is free, but RSVP to duboisswcd@gmail.com or call 812-482-1171 extension 3 to help with their planning.