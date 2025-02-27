101 Country WBDC is excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for the 43rd Annual WBDC Country Showdown, proudly presented by Mercy Urgent Care. The highly anticipated event will take place on Friday, June 6th, 2025, at the Jasper Arts Center.

This year, WBDC is thrilled to partner with Operation Mind, Body, & Soul Corp., a veteran-minded 501(c)3 organization based in Jasper. For every advance ticket sold, $2.00 will be donated to support their mission of providing resources and support for struggling veterans in the community.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the Country Showdown and be the non-profit selected! We can’t even speak how amazing this is and how much this is going to help our veterans and even get the word out that much more about what we do as a non-profit and let veterans know we are here to support them,” said Boone Taylor, Founder of Operation Mind, Body, & Soul Corp.

Advance tickets are available now for $15 dollars and can be purchased at the WBDC Studios at 458 Third Avenue in Jasper during normal business hours. Cash, checks, or credit cards are accepted. Any remaining tickets will be sold for $20 at the door on the day of the event.

The WBDC Country Showdown, presented by Mercy Urgent Care, brings together the region’s best country music talent for an unforgettable night of entertainment. Attendees can look forward to an evening filled with incredible performances, community spirit, and support for a meaningful cause. Contestant entry forms and information are available at wbdc.us. Entries are currently being accepted by WBDC until March 28th, 2025. WBDC is also excited to announce this year’s backup band and special guest is “Jenna Rose and The Ramblers.”

For more information, please call (812) 634-9232 or email programdirector@dcbroadcasting.com. For more information about Operation Mind, Body, and Soul Corp. call (812) 630-7151 or stop by the location at the River Centre at 708 Main Street in Jasper.