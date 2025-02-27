The Astra Theatre is incredibly excited to be the host venue for a night of songs and memories of the legendary John Prine on Saturday, April 5. Jason Wilber and Dave Jacques will take to the Jim & Pat Thyen Performance Stage to present this very special evening.

Tickets are on sale now at www.AstraTheater.com. Reserved seating tickets are $25 for the balcony, $30 for the main floor, and $35 for the front rows of the main floor.

Doors open at 7:00 pm with the show scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm.

This event will be a big old goofy evening with John Prine’s faithful long-time sidemen, Dave Jacques and Jason Wilber. They will be sharing memories from 25 years on the road with their beloved, one-of-a-kind friend and boss and performing some of John’s classic songs.

If you’re a John Prine fan, this event, John Prine Songs & Souvenirs, is one that you absolutely don’t want to miss.

In addition to sharing the evening with Jason Wilber and Dave Jacques, the Next Act, Inc. invites you to join them at The Astra for future 2025 events. These events include the Tay Tay Dance Party with DJ Swiftie on Saturday, March 1, comedian Lee Hardin on Sunday, April 19, co-headlining concert with Oliver Wood & Seth Walker on Saturday, April 26, and many more. All events have tickets available on our website at AstraTheater.com with more to come.

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357 seats, the Astra has main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks, local craft and domestic beer, and wine that are available for purchase.