The town of Ferdinand is preparing for its annual Town-Wide Yard Sale taking place April 2nd through 5th, 2025. Signs will be posted throughout the town to mark various residents’ sales, offering a variety of items and hidden treasures.

The Ferdinand Community Center is set to host 40 families’ sales with an incredible selection of goods. Doors open Wednesday, April 2nd, for an early sale with a $2 adult admission, and following on Thursday, April 3rd, there will be free entry from 8 AM – 5 PM.

The Ferdinand Legion will also be filled with great finds and food to enjoy while shopping, starting with an early sale on April 3rd from 3 PM – 6 PM, then continuing April 4th from 7 AM – 5 PM and April 5th from 8 AM – 2 PM.