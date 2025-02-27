The Sisters of St. Benedict’s Laudato Si’ Circle and the Ferdinand Library are teaming up in April to raise awareness to care for our common home, the planet earth.

Laudato Si’ Circles are small groups that meet regularly to deepen their relationship with God as Creator and all members of creation. Together, they pray with and for creation, reflect on their ongoing ecological conversion, and take action.

One way they do this is to celebrate Earth Day annually. Earth Day started in 1970 to raise awareness and encourage what is necessary to protect the planet.

This year, they are celebrating April as “Earth Month” by hosting several free activities, including:

On April 10 at 6 PM, the public is invited to gather at the Madonna Lake Shelter on the Monastery Grounds to learn a bit about the Story of Creation, and walk the Cosmic Walk. Registration is required and can be made at jdcpl.us or by calling the Library at 812-367-1671.

A Growing Microgreens demonstration will be given by Purdue Extension Staff on April 14th at 6 PM at the Ferdinand Library. Registration is required and can be made at jdcpl.us or by calling the Library at 812-367-1671.

Come to the Ferdinand Library and watch two films starring trees: “The Man who Planted Trees” and “The Lorax”. These movies will be screened on the week of April 21st during normal Ferdinand Library hours.

On Earth Day itself, April 22nd, at 6 PM, there will be Kindness Rock Painting and Pine-Cone Bird Feeder crafts available at the Ferdinand Library. No registration is required.

On April 24th at 6 PM, there will be a Panel of Experts discussing Solar Use and its benefits at the Ferdinand Library. No registration is required.

Learn to plant and care for newly planted trees from a local Forester on April 26th at 10 AM at the Ferdinand Library. This is a good activity for anyone who has received a tree from the Ferdinand Library’s Neighborhood Forest Program or for anyone who would just like to learn the proper way to do so.

On April 26th, introduce yourself to an electric vehicle or two. Uebelhor and Sons will have electric vehicles to look at starting at 10 AM.

A Beekeeper will be at the library on April 26th at 11 AM to talk about bees, their care, and what a blessing they are to farmers and anyone who eats.

The Ferdinand Library’s Programming Room will also have things to do all month long during regular hours. The activities include assembling an earth-related large puzzle, coloring sheets, Woodsy Owl activities, acorn decorating, selfie photo opportunities, word decipher scavenger hunt, bookmark designing, and more. Their Storywalk at 18th Street Park will also feature an Earth-related book.