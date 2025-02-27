The newly established Being for Others (BFO) Health and Wellness Foundation is inviting the public to an open house gathering on Wednesday, March 19th, from 11:30 AM to 1 PM, featuring a press conference at Noon with Foundation President Christian Blome.

This event will take place at the Dubois County Museum, with parking available behind the building. Attendees can tour the museum, connect with community members, and learn more about the Foundation’s mission and its inaugural grant-making process.

The Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation is a private foundation established following the affiliation between Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center and Deaconess Health System and is focused on serving the eight counties within Memorial’s service region. This organization seeks to promote vibrant, healthy communities through its $20 million endowment with a vision of creating healthy communities.

Those interested in attending can RSVP to Meredith Voegerl by emailing mvoegerl@mhhcc.org.