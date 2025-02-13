Due to trail conditions & weather forecast, the Cabin Fever Hike originally scheduled for Sunday, February 16, at Ferdinand State Forest has been rescheduled to Saturday, March 8.

This community event, designed to shake off the winter blues and encourage outdoor activity, will still feature the same scenic trails, fresh air, and camaraderie that make it a favorite among nature lovers. Participants of all ages and skill levels are welcome to join.

Event Details:

New Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Location: Ferdinand State Forest

Time: 1pm EST

For more information about DC Multisport visit www.dcmultisport.com and “like us” on Facebook.