Latest News

Man Arrested on Multiple Charges Following OWI Investigation Cabin Fever Hike at Ferdinand State Forest Rescheduled to March 8 Fr. Simon Herrmann, OSB, Steps Into Vocations Leadership at Saint Meinrad Archabbey Register for Patoka Lake’s Women’s Wilderness Weekend Saint Meinrad Archabbey Named Pilgrimage Site for Jubilee Year of Hope

Due to trail conditions & weather forecast, the Cabin Fever Hike originally scheduled for Sunday, February 16, at Ferdinand State Forest has been rescheduled to Saturday, March 8.

This community event, designed to shake off the winter blues and encourage outdoor activity, will still feature the same scenic trails, fresh air, and camaraderie that make it a favorite among nature lovers. Participants of all ages and skill levels are welcome to join.

Event Details:
New Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
Location: Ferdinand State Forest
Time: 1pm EST

For more information about DC Multisport visit www.dcmultisport.com and “like us” on Facebook.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post