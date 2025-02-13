Fr. Simon Herrmann, OSB, has been appointed the new director of monastery vocations for Saint Meinrad Archabbey by Archabbot Kurt Stasiak, OSB. The assignment was effective on December 14, 2024.

The role of the vocation director is to encourage young men in their discernment of monastic life, to share about monastic life in various capacities to various groups to spread awareness of the Benedictine monastic vocation, and to ultimately help a young man with the next steps in joining the monastery.

Fr. Simon joined the monastic community of Saint Meinrad in January 2015 and professed his solemn vows in 2019. He was ordained a priest in 2021.

He is a former resident of Findlay, OH, and a graduate of the University of Dayton, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in communication management in 2010. He earned a Master of Arts (Catholic Philosophical Studies) in 2017 and a Master of Divinity in 2021, both from Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology.

Fr. Simon worked as an associate editor for the national office of Beta Theta Pi fraternity from 2010-11 and then at Saint Meinrad Archabbey as the director of alumni relations from 2011-14. He also served as a college intern for three summers in Saint Meinrad’s “One Bread, One Cup” program.

In addition to his new role, Fr. Simon serves as the director of donor relations and young adult engagement in the Development Office at Saint Meinrad.

The previous vocations director, Br. Zachary Wilberding, OSB, served in that role for eight years. He will continue to serve the Vocations Office as vocations socius. In his new role, Br. Zachary will coordinate the visit of vocation guests to the monastery by making sure they know their way around the monastery, organizing their work assignments, and encouraging them in getting to know other monks.